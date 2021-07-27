Moisture lingers across the Panhandle, southern isolated storms this evening

Good morning, folks.

Storms that we had over the Panhandle last night have fizzled out this morning. We are sitting under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the 60s and 70s. There is still lots of moisture left in the atmosphere for today. The chance of storms forming will be this evening and mainly favor our southern and southeastern counties. Dewpoints indicating, we still have moisture in place as they remain in the mid 60s. Hot temps for this afternoon as most of us will sit in mid to upper 90s.

The ridge will continue over the Central Plains until the weekend. Temps will run in the 90s for the next seven days with a change in pattern by the Sunday. Isolated storms look to develop in the late hours. More details to come.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas