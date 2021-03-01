Mixed precipitation to start March

Hello folks and welcome to March! After a pretty nice weekend, we are dealing with an upper-level low that is trying to bring some rain or snow to our southern counties. The South Plains and Rolling Plains have more surface moisture and have the best chance at actual precipitation during the day, though most of what falls will be further south. We’re waking up mostly cloudy with lows in the teens, 20s, and 30s where our northern locations are colder. Look for light rain switching to light snow for areas to the south, though accumulation is not expected. We’ll see sunshine breaking through the clouds for areas near I-40 and to the north. Temperatures reach the 40s and 50s in the afternoon, so keep a jacket or coat.



Tuesday looks to be breezy but much warmer with highs in the 60s and Wednesday keeps the warmth around but not the strong winds.



A few rain showers will be possible on Thursday as we cool off a bit and some rain continues into Friday as we drop back to the 50s.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin