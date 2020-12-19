Mild weekend weather before the next cool-down

Howdy folks! The weather has been pretty great for today, and not much will be different about Sunday, with lows in the 20s tonight. We’ll heat up to the 50s again tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky above. We can expect mild winds once more.



Monday signifies the start of winter, though it won’t feel like it at all. Temperatures soar to the 60s and low 70s and Tuesday gets even warmer, just with much stronger winds.



A cold front hits Wednesday and the gusty winds turn much colder with highs in the 30s and 40s. There is a slim chance for snow but confidence in that is not great right now. We’ll see how things change as we get closer to mid-week. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking decent, barring any snow that may still be on the ground.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin