Good morning folks. It’s a bitterly cold start with snow on the ground, though some melted yesterday with the sunshine returning. You’ll feel wind chills in the single digits this morning so bundle up with extra layers and cover your extremities. Be mindful of slick spots on surface roads. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today as temperatures improve to the 30s, 40s, and 50s, with the coldest conditions still to the north where we had the most snow. The wind gets brisk too, coming back from the southwest so stay bundled up.
Tuesday brings another cold front and another round of snow, though much less is expected. We’ll only top out in the 20s and 30s tomorrow while staying cloudy with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow coming. Most of that looks to fall in the eastern Texas Panhandle.
A clear sky is back on Wednesday as we thaw out and heat up to the 40s and 50s and we’ll stay above average going into the weekend.
Stay warm and be safe folks!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Melting snow before the next round
