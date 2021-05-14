May thunderstorms coming back

Happy Friday folks! We got a few sprinkles from isolated pockets of rain last night but most of us missed out on rain. That looks to change later on in the day. We’ll heat up from lows in 50s to the 80s for the afternoon as the wind kicks up stronger. Thunderstorms will form in eastern New Mexico and move across the panhandles for the evening and some cells with will be capable of large hail and strong straight-line winds. All storms look to leave the area after midnight.



Saturday is shaping up pretty much the same with storms after 5 pm coming in from the west and similar severe weather threats.



Sunday continues the heat but we may see precipitation a bit later on in the day.



The next front arrives Monday to bring temperatures down slightly but it will keep our rain chances around.



Have a wonderful weekend and stay alert for storms.



Meteorologist Chris Martin