March blizzard on the High Plains

Good morning folks and happy St. Patrick’s Day. We’re starting out with rain and snow falling around the panhandles but the wind is kicking up pretty strong. This is allowing for blizzard conditions to develop with very low visibility for much of the area. Give yourself plenty of time to get to work, if you have to get out in this at all. Bundle up for wind chills in the teens and 20s. We could see between 2 and 5 inches of snow along I-40 and to the north, with the higher amounts in the Oklahoma Panhandle and northern Texas Panhandle. Snow will come to an end after noon today but the strong winds don’t back off until this evening. We could have wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph and highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s with the warmest air out to the west.



Tomorrow morning will be much calmer and cold with lows in the 20s and 30s. We’ll improve to the 50s and 60s for Thursday afternoon under ample sunshine and Friday is looking even nicer.



This weekend will be windy but warmer with highs in the 70s and then we’ll have another chance for rain Monday.



Stay safe folks!



Meteorologist Chris Martin