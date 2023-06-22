HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Hewitt Fire Department, alongside multiple Central Texas agencies, responded to a call to help those in both Perryton, and Matador, Texas.

Late Thursday night of last week, the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System or TIFMAS, requested a deployment crew for general emergency services initially for the devastation in Perryton.

The crew which includes first-responders from Waco, Temple, Belton, Hewitt, and other surrounding areas, wrapped up work there, as a tornado touched down in Matador.

Chief Jonathon Christian with the Hewitt Fire Department shares how operations are going in Matador.

“Our crews arrived there about 1:00 this morning and worked for a while doing search and rescue and and just checking everything in the area. They will they will continue to run any kind of calls that they can from medical to structure fires, just to help provide emergency services,” says Chief Christian.

He also says the Hewitt crew has been working hard battling structure fires and helping out the two communities that have lost crucial resources. They are seeing a lot of devastation.

“We’re happy to go help when we can because every once in a while, we need the help too. And so being a part of that state resource is just our way of sort of saying thank you for the help that we can get and have access too as well. Plus, it’s what we do. It’s, we, we all want to help. We all want to do what we can to help,” says Chief Christian.

Crews with the Hewitt Fire Department and other agencies are set to be in Matador for two weeks at most.

They ask that you keep them and the community in your thoughts and prayers.