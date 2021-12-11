Live Updates: 2 dead as search and rescue continues at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Officials say two people are dead after the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was hit following last night’s storms. A search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building.

Officials are waiting to release the names of the victims but Clayton Cope’s mother is on the scene and said she learned her son didn’t survive. She said he was a maintenance worker at the facility.

The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. at the warehouse near I-270 and Illinois Route 111, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

Several workers have escaped but officials say the search could continue well into Saturday.