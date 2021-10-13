LIVE BLOG: Storms move across Central Texas Wednesday-Thursday

Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest storm conditions: Apple | Android

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — It’s a slow start to what’s expected to be a stormy Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Remnants from what was once Hurricane Pamela are still pushing toward Central Texas and will begin impacting the Hill Country by early-evening and then eventually the Austin Metro during the late evening and overnight.

The Flash Flood Watch has been EXPANDED to include Bastrop and Caldwell Counties as the potential for flooding rains has shifted east slightly. While the watch continues through 7PM Thursday, the time of concern for flooding downpours will be late evening through Thursday morning. A widespread risk of 2-4″ is possible in Central Texas, but isolated amounts up to 6″ may fall if storms continue to fall over the same areas.

8:30 p.m.

The tornado warning for Blanco County has expired, National Weather Service confirms.

8 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Blanco County until 8:30 p.m., National Weather Service reports.

6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Gillespie County, including Harper, until 6:30 p.m.

KXAN will update this story as weather developments occur.