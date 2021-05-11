Jacket and rainy weather in May

Good morning folks. A cool air mass in place and winds from the northeast will allow for a cooler day with light rain or drizzle so grab an extra layer before heading out. With a blanket of clouds above, we’ll see temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the afternoon, though a few spots in New Mexico could see a little sunlight and the low 60s. We’ll continue with light precipitation for much of the day, though a few thundershowers could develop for our southeastern counties. No severe weather is expected.



Tomorrow continues this trend with morning lows in the upper 30s and 40s but Wednesday afternoon gets a bit warmer, bringing back the low 60s while overcast skies persist.



We’ll see a lot more sunshine Thursday with highs getting up to the low 70s and the warming trend keeps going into the weekend as stronger storms become more likely Friday and Saturday.



Stay warm and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin