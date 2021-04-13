Increasing rain chances and cool weather

Hello folks and good morning. After yesterday’s cooler weather, we’re seeing temperatures drop to the 20s, 30s, and 40s with the coldest conditions up to the north. We’ll see a mainly cloudy day once more as afternoon readings get back to the 50s and 60s and our southeastern counties could see a few pop-up showers with occasional thunder but the rain chances are pretty low.

Rain chances do come up over the next few days, with tomorrow being more chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s while off-and-on light rain will be likely. We can expect more of the same on Thursday.

Temperatures come down a few degrees Friday with the next blustery cold front and our northern counties could get some light snow, while the rest of us continue with chilly rain.

This weekend looks to be drier and somewhat warmer, though still well below average.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

