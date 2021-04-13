Increasing rain chances and cool weather

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - For those who answer the call all hours, day and night, having the proper training is important. The WVU Fire Service Extension is working to help firefighters all over the state be ready for anything.

When on-call, firefighters have to be ready for the unexpected. In an effort to better prepare firefighters for the risks, the WVU Fire Service Extension held a training session outside of the West Virginia State University in Institute Saturday morning.