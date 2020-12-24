Improving weather for Christmas

Hello folks and Merry Christmas! The winds have died down considerably and it’s a bitterly cold December morn. Bundle up with extra layers and cover your extremities if you’re going to be outside for awhile early, as we have wind chills in the single digits. The wind does strengthen again this afternoon but not nearly as bad as yesterday. Under a sunny sky, we’ll look to heat up to the 40s and 50s.



Christmas Day allows even nicer weather with temperatures topping out in the low 60s with even weaker winds. Saturday continues that trend but temperatures drop back to the 50s for Sunday.



Next week is looking cold once more, with day time highs in the 40s and the next round of precipitation, in the form of rain and snow by Tuesday.



Have a wonderful holiday and stay warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin