Improving weather, but for just a little while

Hello folks and good morning. The latest storm system came through with rain and thunder for most of us, while the Oklahoma Panhandle saw a little snow. Fog has developed in the wake of the rain and is pretty dense at times, dropping visibility below a mile. Drive a bit slower on your commute this morning, and also be mindful of slick spots, as our temperatures are down around freezing. The sky will clear out after noon as the wind picks up and we reach highs in the 50s, though our northern counties will only hit the 30s and 40s so bundle up.



A secondary system rolls through the High Plains tomorrow to bring even colder conditions and a few additional snow showers to the northern Texas Panhandle though snowfall amounts look to be pretty low.



We’ll improve to the 40s on Thursday with more sunshine and the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.



Stay warm and be safe.



Meteorologist Chris Martin