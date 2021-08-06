Hot weekend ahead with some rain chances

Weather

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Friday under clear skies and some slightly muggy conditions. Temps outside in the 60s and 70s. A ridge continues to move into the Central Plain, giving us those hot temps for today and for the next few days as well. Triple digits in the forecast for some today and even greater chance for that this weekend. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if possible if you are going to be outdoors for today.

This weekend a front will also move into the Panhandle bringing us the chance for some rain. We are currently looking at a marginal risk of severe weather for Saturday with gusty winds and hail as out main concerns.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas

Video Forecast

