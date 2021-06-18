Hot weekend ahead with late storms for Father’s Day

Happy Friday folks!

We made it to the end of the work week, and we have a pleasant morning this Friday. Temps a mix of the 60s and 70s with a light breeze. Dewpoints have backed off and they will continue to do so for this weekend as well. For today and into the weekend, temps will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. It will be hot, but as dewpoints stay in the low 50s to mid 50s, the environment will not be muggy or sticky as we had last weekend. The dominating high pressure that we’ve had out west will weaken and by Sunday a cold front will move across the viewing area. We still have a chance for rain for today for our far northwest counties. Similar conditions for Saturday.

Our Father’s Day forecast is still holding to a mostly dry day with late storms moving into the Panhandle into the overnight hours. It will be the hottest day of the week, but as a cold front moves in we have the chance to see temps well below average for this time of year for Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas