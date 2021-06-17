Hot temps through the weekend but a relief on the way

Good morning folks!

Starting our Thursday with some light cloud cover over the viewing area but this will continue to move out towards mid-morning. Another sunny and hot evening on tap as the dominating high pressure over the four corners continues. Areas could see triple-digit temps once again today and for the next few days as well. This setup will eventually weaken as a trough will try to take its place by the end of the week. A few disturbances will pass and will give us a chance for some rain. For both Friday and Saturday, the rain chances favor our northern counties.

For Father’s day we are looking at a dry forecast with the chance for storms late in the day into the overnight hours as a cold front will move into the Panhandle. Not only will this bring us a chance for precipitation, but we could also see a windy weekend. As the front brings us cooler air, temps to start the week favor the 80s, a big relief from what we’ve had in the previous days.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas