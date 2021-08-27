Hot afternoon, rain chances on Sunday

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s throughout most of the area. Mostly clear skies to start the day and temperatures are going to be climbing up into those 90s for this afternoon. Gusty winds once again for this afternoon as gusts will be up to 25 mph at times. There is rain chance in the forecast, but it will be rain northwestern parts of the viewing area for this afternoon. A greater chance for rain favors this weekend, mainly on Sunday afternoon as we do you have a chance of seeing some scattered t-showers.

Overall, the chances for rain has diminish some for Monday. There is still a chance for a few t-showers, but models don’t indicate a great chance for the Texas Panhandle.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas