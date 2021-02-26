Great weather returns, for a few days

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced two new policies this week aimed at helping low-income Texans recover food lost during last week's severe winter storm.

“Although the Texas Panhandle did not experience the level of widespread and prolonged utility outages that our neighbors in other parts of Texas did, many local households were still negatively impacted by the winter storm,” said Zack Wilson, executive director for High Plains Food Bank.