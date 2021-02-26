Happy Friday folks! We’re going to cap off this week on a nice note as temperatures get back above average later on in the day. This morning is cold enough for a heavy jacket or coat but you’ll want the short sleeves after 12 pm. The wind has been pretty mild early on but will get more brisk around midday before dying down again as we top out in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.
Saturday brings more heat and stronger winds to the panhandles but the weather will still be pretty pleasant.
We’ll cool down on Sunday with a breezy cold front but Monday brings some scattered rain showers with snow behind them, though we’re not looking at much snow as we see highs in the 30s and 40s then.
Above average conditions come back by Tuesday.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Great weather returns, for a few days
