Good morning folks. We’re starting out cold today but the rest of it is looking pretty nice. Grab a jacket before leaving the house as our wind chills have fallen to the 30s but by noon, no extra layer will be needed. Temperatures rise to the low 70s by midday and we’ll heat up to highs around 80. Thankfully, the wind will be much calmer than it has been all this week.
Friday brings in a breezy cold front but it’s still looking pretty dry though a stray thunderstorm is possible for our eastern counties. Our highs drop to the 60s and 70s.
The wind backs off in intensity for Saturday once more before a much warmer Sunday with the 80s and low 90s.
Enjoy your day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Great weather for the rest of the week
