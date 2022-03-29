AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott wants Texans to be aware and informed on weather conditions as the western portion faces wildfire danger and the southern half faces severe weather.

On Tuesday, due to high wind gusts, dry air, and low humidity, the areas that are in primary risk for fires is the Panhandle, South Plains, and West Texas. Officials said this could result in severe weather on Wednesday in the southern portion of the state.

“With both extreme fire danger and severe storms expected in Texas today and tomorrow, it is important that Texans monitor local weather reports, heed guidance from local officials, and take proper measures to protect life and property,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to respond to dangerous conditions created by wildfires and is prepared respond to any emergencies that may arise with severe weather.”

According to Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has continued to activate resources and the State Operations Center remains at Level II: Escalated Response with 19 state agencies involved in the state’s wildfire response.

Abbott recently released a disaster declaration for 16 counties affected by wildfires, including Potter and Randall counties. The disaster declaration remains in place.

For more information on how to prepare for severe weather and the threat of wildfires, visit here.