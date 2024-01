AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Governor Greg Abbott announced that Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center to Level Two, due to multiple weather threats over the next several days.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Abbott, the National Weather Service announced that starting Monday multiple storms will bring the state hazards including strong winds, blowing snow, critical fire weather conditions, and severe thunderstorms.

The release stated that Gov. Abbott directed TDEM to ready state emergency response resources last week in anticipation of these storms.

“The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources to take care of Texans and our communities as multiple severe weather threats begin to impact the state tomorrow,” said Gov. Abbott. “To ensure that support and resources are swiftly deployed to all impacted communities, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operation Center. Texans in at-risk areas are encouraged to remain vigilant, monitor weather conditions, and heed the guidance of local officials and emergency management personnel.”

The release said the state is predicted to have strong winds with gusts reaching 60-70 miles per hour in some areas.

Officials detailed in the release that snowfall and dangerous wind chills are expected to impact the Panhandle, while fire weather conditions are anticipated in West and Southwest Texas. Officials added that severe thunderstorms that could bring large hail, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding threats are expected to impact East/Southeast Texas.

The release encourages Texans to keep track of local weather forecasts and make an emergency plan, follow instructions from local officials and first responders, and keep an emergency supply kit nearby.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has requested the following agencies report to the Texas State Operations Center and ensure their resources are standing by to deploy as needed:

Texas Department of Transportation: Pre-treating and treating of roadways; monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Urban Search & Rescue Teams; Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighting personnel; heavy equipment, including motor graders for snow removal; saw crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ): Winter and Severe Weather Packages

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster assessment and recovery agents

Texas Animal Health Commission: Coordinating animal/agricultural resource needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers across the threat area

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Texas National Guard: Personnel and equipment to support response needs

Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Texas Education Agency: Monitoring school district needs across the state

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Texas VOAD): Coordinating of volunteer organizations across the state

For more information regarding weather safety Texans can visit the Texas Ready Natural Disiater website, locate warming centers on the TDEM website, check road conditions on TxDOT’s website, and to track flooding visit Texas’ Flood website.