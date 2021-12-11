Gov. Abbott approves Texas A&M Task Force 1 activation in response to Western Kentucky tornadoes

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced on Saturday, Dec. 11, he has approved the activation of 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel following a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). According to a press release, the team will deploy the Central Incident Support Team cache in response to the tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky and overnight.

The release stated the team is part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System, and its equipment cache will give them specialized technical gear and command, control, and communication equipment as they are deployed from across the country to help those impacted by the deadly tornadoes.