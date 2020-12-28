Getting colder and precipitation chances

Hello folks! After a pretty nice holiday weekend, it’s going to feel like the winter a bit more this week. Today, we can expect clouds and breezy winds ahead of the next low pressure system. Grab the jacket or coat before heading out, and you’ll want it this afternoon as we top out in the 40s and 50s.



Tonight, precipitation develops for the panhandles, mainly in the form of rain but the northern Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma Panhandle, and southwest Kansas will see freezing rain instead. Driving tonight and tomorrow morning, take more time to get where you’re going, slow down on the road, and be even more cautious than you normally would. As the day goes on, rain continues for most of the area but all the precipitation heads out for the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder could even be heard for our eastern counties. We’ll heat up to the 50s tomorrow.



Wednesday morning could bring some light snow to the eastern Texas Panhandle as this system is heading out, but accumulations are not expected. The middle of the week will be even colder and windy with highs around 40.



Highs continue cooler than average for the remainder of the week.



Stay warm and stay safe folks.



Meteorologist Chris Martin