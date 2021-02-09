Getting colder and colder this week

Hello folks and good morning to you. An arctic air mass is stubbornly hanging out with us again today and is allowing for icy fog to impact the High Plains. Slow down on your commute and use your low beams. Also, be cautious as there may be slick spots on elevated roads. Dress in layers for wind chills in the single digits and don’t let your pets out for any longer than they need. Some of us get to warm above freezing this afternoon, while the northeastern parts of the area stay below or at freezing. Once more, areas in eastern New Mexico will get to the 60s and 70s.

The bitterly cold air surges southwest again tonight and we’ll have freezing fog tomorrow morning as well. The cold sticks around for more of us Wednesday afternoon and even more so Thursday.

Friday, the next round of bitterly cold air comes in with day time highs in the teens and 20s and a round of snow moves through. A few more bouts of snow will be likely over the weekend as this cold snap gets even worse. We’ll look for temperatures to start thawing out early next week.

Stay warm friends and be safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin