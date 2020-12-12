Wintry weather weekend outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Today will see a lull with any wintry weather. In fact, it could turn out to be a mostly sunny day with temperatures moderating back into the 40’s and low 50’s. By late tonight, however, another storm system will drop south across the region, increasing the opportunity for more snow. As of this writing, it appears that our central, east, and northeast counties would have the best chance for accumulating snow. Amounts could range anywhere from a dusting, to a few, to several inches. The heaviest snow looks to be across our far northeast counties. Please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Once the snowfall ends by midday tomorrow, and a clearing sky returns – blustery north winds of 20 to 40 mph will commence, ushering in chilly temperatures, with highs only in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Wind chills, however, could hover in the 20’s and low 30’s. Winter coats will definitely come in handy for tomorrow.

Lastly, quiet weather looks to return on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back in the seasonal 40’s and 50’s.

Have a safe, warm, and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris