Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and snow moving across the Panhandle north to south. Brutal temps will continue throughout the day as wind chill values will be below zero in the morning and in the single digits for portion of the afternoon. Snow is expected to come to an end by the noon hour as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until then. Use caution if making an early commute this morning as roads can become slick and visibility can also be reduced. Another element for the cold temps today will be the breezy conditions that will remain ongoing until this evening.

Temps rebound this weekend with 70s back in place for daylights sayings day. Much of the next workweek looks to be above or around seasonal. Tracking rain potential for St. Patrick’s Day. More details to come.

Have a great weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas