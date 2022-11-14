Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across the Panhandle. Windy to breezy conditions with overcast skies behind a cold front. A crispy and chilly environment for West Texas as highs were already reached overnight. Throughout the day expect mostly falling temps in the 20’s. Light to moderate snow expect today across the interstate and to the north. There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. due to slippery road conditions. Snow accumulation will be the highest across the Oklahoma Panhandle and our northern counties with the possibility of 2-3″. Expect lower amounts as you travel south. Cloud cover, snow and winds will all decrease by this evening. Brisk morning temps through the next few mornings with temps in the 20’s and teens. Additionally, temps for the next seven days will remain well below seasonal in the 30’s to low 50’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas