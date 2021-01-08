Wintry Weather On the Way

We had cold and cloudy start this morning with lows in the 20s. Later this afternoon we expect a high near 48 and for the cloud coverage to gradually make its way out of our region. Winds will be calm to moderate today coming in from the Southeast. For tomorrow morning, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions with lows in the mid to upper 20s. However, as for tomorrow evening into Sunday morning we are tracking that frontal system that with it will bring a rain/snow mix into the Texas Panhandle. There will be some accumulation across the region as well. For your Sunday, lows will be in the mid 20s due to snowfall.