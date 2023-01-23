Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teen, 20’s and low 30’s. Some heavy cloud cover is present, especially the further west that you go. Cloud cover will continue through the rest of the day keeping or temps below average. Highs for today will mostly be in the 40’s with some breezy conditions. By tonight a low-pressure system will track its way south of us. As cold air and moisture wrap around this system, that will give us here in the Texas Panhandle a good shot of widespread snow.

There is a Winter Weather Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory along and south of the interstate. In this area, we could see snow amounts from 2 -6″. Highs for Tuesday will be around and below freezing. Prepare for a winter day and wear multiple layers. On a positive note, looks like the winds will remain calm through the day on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas