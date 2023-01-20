Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and low 30’s. Clear skies are present, but we will see some increase in that cloud cover for this morning before more sunshine for the noon hour. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 50s as we are forecasting another seasonal day. A system will bring us some winter weather moving through tonight into tomorrow morning. The tracking of the low-pressure system will move north of the interstate. Therefore, the greater chance of precipitation will favor our northern counties. Rain will be minimal across the viewing area as a whole. Forecasting a quarter of an inch of moisture across Union County in New Mexico. If we do a 1 to 10 snowfall ratio, that will give us 2″ to 3″ of snow potential in that area. A 1″ to a trace for everyone else. Cold temps over the weekend and as we start the next workweek.

Note that more moisture is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas