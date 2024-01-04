Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s across the High Plains. We are tracking a round of winter weather possible this Thursday and into the morning hours of Friday. A low pressure system will rush through our southern counties today. Cold airmass will filter through north to south across the region. A chance of snow will favor our northwestern and northern counties. Rain will be favored to the south with the potential of some embedded t-showers. Snow will be the highest in Union County, NM and the Oklahoma Panhandle with 2-6″. Less than 1″ the further you travel south. Rainfall is estimated still at 0.25″ to 1″. With this system to the south, this also means cooler temps this afternoon in the 30s. Additionally, more winter weather is possible on Monday. Stay tuned!

