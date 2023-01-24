Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and low 30’s. Some heavy and moderate snow moving across the majority of the viewing area. There is a Winter Storm Warning and an advisory in effect until midnight. We are expected to see snow total from 4-7″ and less in our northern counties. Allow for some extra time as roads could be slick with some low visibility with heavy snow. On a positive note, we have light winds in the forecast today, meaning we do not have to worry about blowing snow. For this afternoon snow will begin to move out west to east and coming to an end this evening. Highs for today will be in the 30’s with below seasonal temps through the rest of the workweek. Temps return to the 50’s for Saturday before we cool down once again for our next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas