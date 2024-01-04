Good afternoon, everyone!

We are expecting an eventful day throughout the High Plains. Temperatures for the afternoon will remain unseasonably cool in the 30s and low 40s. We have several weather alerts in the area today. The major impacts of the winter weather event today will be in the northwestern counties. They could receive anywhere between 4-6″ of snow accumulation. Accumulation totals decrease the further south you go. For the Amarillo area and other SW portions, we could receive around 1-2″ of snow. In the southeast corner, the main precipitation type will be rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. The low-pressure system will bring gusty winds ranging from 20-30 mph. Because of the blustery conditions, we could expect frigid wind chills in the 20’s throughout the day.

As we wake up Friday morning, temps will linger in the 20s and low 30s. We will have lingering snow showers in the northeastern counties. The system will continue to track towards the northeast exiting the area tomorrow morning. If traveling today, please be cautious on the roads. Road conditions could be hazardous with the reduced visibility, slick roads, and blustery conditions. Have a great and safe rest of your Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel