Good afternoon, everyone!

We had a pleasant and quiet day throughout the High Plains. Temperatures mainly lingered in the 50s. Due to the shortwave ridge over the area, we had benign weather conditions for the midweek.

As we wake up Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. Winter weather returns to the forecast tomorrow and Friday morning. We are tracking a low-pressure system to move into the area Thursday morning. The main areas with heavy snow accumulation will be in the combined northwest Panhandles. Three to five inches could be possible in the far northwest counties which includes NW Dallam and western Cimarron counties. The NWS in Albuquerque has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Union County and the Raton Pass from Thursday morning to Friday morning. They are expecting 4-8 inches of snow accumulation. For the rest of the viewing area, we will have a rain and snow mix with little accumulation for snow. School/business delays and closures could be possible for some areas at the end of this workweek. Please be weather aware and cautious if you have to travel with areas of major winter weather impacts. Temperatures for tomorrow afternoon will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s. With the gusty winds present tomorrow, wind chills will feel frigid in the 20s. Make sure to plan and dress accordingly. Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel