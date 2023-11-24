Good morning, everyone!

We are tracking chilly temps and frigid wind chills this Friday morning. Wind chills are lingering in the single digits and teens, especially in the northern counties of the High Plains. This is due to the blustery conditions, along with the cold temperatures. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph this morning. During the afternoon, the wind speeds will start to decrease. It will be an unseasonably cool day. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the upper 40s this Friday afternoon. During the late evening, the upper-level system will start to creep into the viewing area in our western counties and then head toward the northeast direction. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from Friday night into Saturday night for the northern counties. The latest models are showing around 1.5″ or less of snow accumulation in the northern Panhandles. There is some ice accumulation potential in the northeastern counties of near 0.01″ of ice on the surface. If you are traveling back home from Thanksgiving, please be cautious of the slippery and hazardous road conditions. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel