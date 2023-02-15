Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s. Cloud cover is increasing as a cold front is pushing through the Panhandle. There is a Wind Advisory for the majority of the area until this evening for wind gusts up to 40 mph. Additionally, there are winter weather alerts across our northwestern counties as snow will be possible in those areas. Snow will be the highest in areas under the warning where 5-7″ of snowfall is forecasted. A sharp drop-off for everyone else. Temps for this afternoon will range between 20’s to 60’s. Cooler temps area in the forecast for Thursday with temps only in the 30’s. Another warmup on the way from Friday and into the weekend. Note that windy conditions will continue for the next seven days.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas