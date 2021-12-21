Winter to begin on a mild note

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s for portions of the panhandle. Windchill factors have falling into the single digits for northern counties. Expecting to see warm temperatures in the forecast then what we saw Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing up into the 60s across the entire viewing area. Calm winds and lots of sunshine for today.

As we progress throughout the week, we are still watching a warming trend as we make our way to Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the end of the workweek into Christmas day. Winds will also begin to pick up starting on Thursday and by Friday we can see those sustained winds up to 30 mph and some gusts up to 50 mph. Fire weather will be in place.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas