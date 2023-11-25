Good Saturday everyone,

We are experiencing a true taste of the winter season across the High Plains this afternoon with a wide variety of wintry precipitation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the bulk of the TX and OK combined Panhandles, in which the advisory will be allowed to expire at midnight CDT Sunday. Through the remainder of the night, additional snow primarily in the north with mixed modes of precipitation for the eastern and southeastern portion of the region remain likely at this time. Further west including Amarillo proper, freezing fog and drizzle has led to inclement driving conditions due to impaired visibility and ice accumulations on roadways. Please exercise extreme caution or better yet abstain from driving tonight, as these conditions will persist into the late night hours on Saturday. Tonight and early Sunday morning, clear skies will follow, which will allow temperature to plummet into the low 20’s and teens tonight, with colder wind chill values.

Forecaster Landry Judd