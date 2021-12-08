Windy day with some mild temps

Happy Wednesday!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and some light cloud cover. Temperatures for this afternoon will increase into the 60s, expecting to see another mild afternoon ahead of us. Winds will increase throughout the day with some gusts up to 30 mph. Cloud cover will continue this morning and into the afternoon. A warming trend continues as we are expected to top off in the 70s for Thursday.

Overall, at the end of the work week, we are still tracking two front that will move in back to back. This will allow for very cool airmass over the region. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for Saturday and the winds will be up to 50 mph on Friday behind the first front. After Saturday we do begin to warm up once again.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas