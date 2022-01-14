Windy day ahead to end the workweek, cooler temps for Saturday

Good morning, folks!

Temps this morning have held steady in the 30s and 40s. A mild start due to the thick cloud cover over the Panhandle. A cold front will be rushing through the region for today bringing us some windy conditions. There is a High Wind Warning until Saturday for the majority of the area, and a Red Flag Warning due to those strong winds and low humidity. Temps for today will remain well above average but will drop rather quickly behind the front.

For Saturday, cooler temps are expected as cooler airmass settles in behind the front. Chilly temps in the 20s in the morning and then struggling to reach the mid 40s by the afternoon. A rebound in temps however by Sunday.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas