Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40’s. Cloudy skies are moving our west to east across the region and winds have increased. There is a High Wind Warning for the majority of the area until this evening for winds gusts between 50 to 60 mph. Temps for this afternoon will mostly be in the 60’s. We are tracking a cold front tomorrow morning that will bring us some winter weather across our northern counties. There will be a significant drop off from area reviewing snow potential to those that will not see much or none. Dallam and Cimarron county are two of the counties that have snow potential with those south of them expecting little to none. Alerts will be in effect for those areas Wednesday through Thursday. Cooler temp area in the forecast for Thursday with temps only in the 30’s. Another warmup on the way from Friday and into the weekend. Note that windy conditions will continue for the next seven days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas