Starting the morning with temps in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Cloud cover and rain moved through the Panhandle yesterday and overnight. That system moving out west to east with some of the recorded observations for rain falling across our eastern counties. Pampa had the highest rain observation at 0.09. Not much but at least some type of moisture. Temps return to the 50’s today. Winds will be strong this morning and afternoon with a Wind Advisory to the southwest. Additionally, a Fire Weather Warning to the south. Gusts could range around 40 mph. Forecasting more moisture over the weekend.

However, there is still some uncertainty on what type of moisture we could receive. As of right now, we are looking at some mixed precipitation. Cold temps over the weekend and as we start the next workweek. Additionally, more moisture for Monday. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas