Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40s. A pleasant start to the morning compared to the previous mornings. Temps have stayed mild due to the heavy cloud cover we have present across the viewing area. Highs for today will be in the 60’s and low 70’s. The warming trend continues into today followed by a cold front this evening. Forecasting windy to breezy winds as gusts are expected to reach 40 mph at times. Cloud cover will begin to decrease through the mid-morning and afternoon, leaving us with sunny skies by this evening. Temps will fall back into the mid 50’s for Saturday before we return to the 60’s for next week. Tracking more warm weather for this month.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas