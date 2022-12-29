Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s, 40’s AND 50’s. Temps are above normal for seasonal lows. We have lots of cloud cover this morning that is helping aid those high lows. A cold front currently moving across our northern counties. This will keep our temps this afternoon around 10 degrees cooler than what we saw on Wednesday. Highs for today will be in the 50’s and mid 60’s. On a positive note, temps are remaining above seasonal. The downside for today will be the windy to breezy conditions that remain across the Panhandle. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph at times. An increase in temps through the weekend. Rain potential returns for New Year’s Day as another front rolls in. Rain showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas