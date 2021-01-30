Windy Conditions Across the Panhandle

Happy Weekend Everyone!

Today we have had some very windy conditions with Northwest winds coming in at about 25-35 mph. There are areas of blowing dust and wind gusts could get as high as 50 mph. Do take precaution when out driving- especially, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle.

We will see highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across the region. As for tonight, we can expect clear skies with breezy conditions.

Lows will be in the 30’s and as we make our way into the afternoon hours we will see sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Breezy conditions are to be expected as the winds will be coming in from the North ranging anywhere from 5-15 mph.