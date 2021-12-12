Windy and warmer weather this afternoon

Good Sunday morning!

Today will start out cold with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s during the afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out close to 71. Breezy to windy weather looks to continue for Monday through Thursday with highs in the unseasonably warm and dry 70’s, each day.

Until we receive beneficial moisture in the form of rain or snow, the wildfire threat will continue daily. Please stay cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris