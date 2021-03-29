Dry, windy week ahead

Today will start out clear, breezy, and chilly with morning lows in the 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with parched westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into a range of upper 70’s to mid 80’s this afternoon. The negative to today’s weather is a wildfire threat. Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Tomorrow will see blustery and much cooler weather with north winds of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures holding steady in the 50’s and low 60’s. Also, and the jury is still out, a slight chance of snow flurries could be possible by late tomorrow night – lasting into early Wednesday morning. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.

Wednesday will start out below freezing, but then see a moderating trend with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Thursday (April 1), should continue to warm with the low 70’s, followed by temperatures heating back into the 70’s, and even a few low 80’s from Friday through the upcoming weekend. Once more, the big negative with this warmth will be dry westerly winds and a continued wildfire threat.

Lastly – while the precipitation probability remains low, at least a slight chance of thunderstorms could occur on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris