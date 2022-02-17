Starting the morning with temperatures falling into the 20s across the Panhandle. Behind a cold front cooler airmass continues to settle in. Snow is making its way from Colorado into our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon for this area for the possibility of snow between 1 to 3 inches of snow. Low visibility will also be a concern with the snow. Therefore, if making a morning commute, allow extra time to make it safe to your destination. Slick road conditions could also be in place specially in high elevated places. Temps for today will be well below average in the 30s across the entire viewing area. Windy conditions with gusts up to 45 mph for the morning and into the early afternoon hours.

By Friday, temps will rebound back to normal in the mid 50s. Temps increase even further for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Downside will be that winds will pick up yet again for the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas