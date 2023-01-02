Good morning, everyone!

We are looking at mild temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s for this afternoon. We are expecting high wind conditions for today, as well. There is a wind advisory out for our southwestern counties of the Panhandle from 11 AM to 6 PM CST. Wind gusts could be up to 55 mph. There is also another wind advisory out for today for the eastern New Mexico area from 10 AM to 5 PM MST. We can expect wind gusts up to 50 mph in those eastern counties. Scattered rain showers are possible across the Panhandles for today. What a great way to start off 2023 with some moisture! Tomorrow morning temperatures will be cold in the 20’s and 30s. We are continuing to see these breezy winds carry on into tomorrow, as well. Have a great Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel