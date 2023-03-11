Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting warm temps ranging from the mid-60’s to low 80’s for early afternoon throughout our viewing area. Unfortunately, it will be short-lived due to a cold front moving southward during the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures for Sunday afternoon will be in the upper-50’s. We are tracking late evening showers for Sunday, as well. Rain accumulation from this event is expected to be light. Do not forget to adjust your clocks for Daylight Savings on Sunday! Have a great Saturday.

Forecaster Mari Ferrel